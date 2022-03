Video | Guillaume St Cyr – 2022 Detroit Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a short video recapping #551 Guillaume St Cyr‘s day at the 2022 Detroit Supercross at Ford Field. ‘Guac’ decided to race the 450 class on his 250 and the decision paid off as he made it into the night show.

Music: The Spin Wires – Reckless