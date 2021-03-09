Video | Guillaume St Cyr and Davey Fraser | 2020 Daytona Supercross
By Billy Rainford
Canadian racers #551 Guillaume St Cyr and #171 Davey Fraser headed to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, in March of 2020 in an attempt to qualify for the Daytona Supercross. Here’s a short video showing their qualifying attempts. Unfortunately, they ended up cancelling the Indy SX the following week during the developing COVID-19 pandemic.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.