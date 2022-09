Video Interview | #164 Matthew Cole from Missouri Wins Supermini at FIM North America at Motopark

Video Interview | #164 Matthew Cole from Missouri Wins Supermini at FIM North America at Motopark

By Billy Rainford

#164 Matthew Cole is from Reeds Spring, Missouri, and raced the First Annual FIM North American Championship at Motopark. He won the Supermini class so we grabbed him after the awards presentation to talk to him about it. Round 2 will follow at High Point MX in Pennsylvania.