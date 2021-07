2021 Canadian MX Nationals Round 4 | Gopher Dunes 2 Recap Chat

2021 Canadian MX Nationals Round 4 | Gopher Dunes 2 Recap Chat

By Billy Rainford

Presented by FXR

Bigwave takes you through the racing from Round 4 of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes.

We shot this in 30FPS for “cinematic effect,” but may have missed on this one. Billy talks about things he noticed with photos as he goes.