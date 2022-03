Video Interview | Shelby Turner – 4th at GNCC in Florida

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #50 Shelby Turner right after the checkered flag to talk about her 4th place at Round 2 of the 2022 GNCC Racing series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. Sunday, March 6, 2022