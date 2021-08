Video | Jacob Thibault Talks about the Success of the 2021 ECAN

By Billy Rainford

We speak with Jacob Thibault after 4 days of racing at the 2021 Eastern Canadian Amateur National (ECAN) and rounds 6 and 7 of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at MX Deschambault just west of Quebec City.