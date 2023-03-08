Video | Jeremy McKie Talks about His WLTN Kawasaki Seven Ride
By Billy Rainford
We stopped into WW Ranch near Jacksonville, Florida, to talk with WLTN Kawasaki Seven rider #20 Jeremy McKie from Beloiel, Quebec.
Jeremy will move up to the 450 class on the new team so we wanted to catch up with him as we head into a new season of Canadian Triple Crown Series this summer.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Podcast version:
