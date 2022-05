Video | Kamloops to Whispering Pines in 1 Minute

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Race Tech

If you’ve never been to Whispering Pines Motosport Park before, here’s the 40-minute drive from the city of Kamloops to the track in 1 minute. Whispering Pines will host Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series June 5th and the WCAN from June 2-4 and has a long history of hosting races.