Video | MTB Loop of the Reverse Walton Raceway Track

By Billy Rainford

The track for the 2023 TransCan at Walton Raceway will be run in the reverse direction. Here’s a loop on my Scott Spark MTB to show you what it looks like on Tuesday before the opening ceremonies.

Thanks to Kyle Thompson for the over-the-top intro and Tyler Gibbs for allowing himself to be pulled on camera.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023.