Video | Preston Masciangelo Talks about His 2023 Ironman MX Moto Combine

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed #800 Preston Masciangelo from Waterford, Ontario, to talk about his day in the intense humidity at the Moto Scouting Combine races at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Friday, August 25, 2023.