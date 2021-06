Video | Quick Chat with Jake Piccolo at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

#30 Jake Piccolo rides for the Sky Racing Fox KTM team and spent the winter training at Club MX in South Carolina. He was at Gopher Dunes getting ready for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Motocross Series so we grabbed him for a short chat.