Video | ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA INTRODUCES 2021 FACTORY RACING SX TEAM WITH EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE

The 2021 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team gear-up for the upcoming 2021 AMA Supercross Championship. Our six-rider line-up of Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson sit down with world-renowned motorsports commentators Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig to break down their past, present and future.

Watch the guys in action at their exclusive training facility at the Baker’s Factory, Florida. 450SX class Zach Osborne Jason Anderson Dean Wilson 250SX class RJ Hampshire Jalek Swoll Stilez Robertson

