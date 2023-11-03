Video | Ross “Rollerball” Pederson Rides Again!

Video | Ross “Rollerball” Pederson Rides Again!

By Billy Rainford

43-time Canadian Motocross and Supercross champion Ross “Rollerball” Pederson from Medicine Hat, Alberta, took part in the 2023 Vet and Vintage Reunion at Gopher Dunes where he was the guest of honour.

He threw a leg over a bike for the first time in a long time on a special-built Yamaha YZ450F that was made up to look like his championship bike from 1986.

Joining him on the track were Al Jaggard, Serge Grégoire, Darren Sharuga, Doug Hoover, Lawrence Hacking, Glen Nicholson, and current Canadian 450 champion Dylan Wright on a Honda CR500.