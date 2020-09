Video | Sand Del Lee 2 | DMX Canadian Motocross Nationals Highlights | FXR

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the racing from the 5th and final round of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Canadian Motocross Nationals from Sand Del Lee, just outside Ottawa, Ontario.

Presented by FXR Moto.

August 5-6, 2020.