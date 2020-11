Video | Shadowing #15 Dexter Seitz at FWM AX | KTM Canada

Video | Shadowing #15 Dexter Seitz at FWM AX | KTM Canada

Presented by KTM Canada

We shadowed young #15 Dexter Seitz from Rocky View County, Alberta, at the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.