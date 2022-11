Video | Tailgating with #508 Hunter Yoder | Scott Sports Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada

An episode of Tailgating with #508 Hunter Yoder who will ride 2023 250 West Supercross for the Partzilla PRMX Team based out of SOBMX in South Carolina. We sat down to talk with him about how it all came together. Monday, November 28, 2022.

Audio only: