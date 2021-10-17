Julien Benek Talks about His Arenacross Win, but Will He Return?

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #50 Julien Benek after his win at Round 1 of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.

He crashed hard in the Pro Am Lites Main but came back to finish 5th in it but hurt his sternum pretty bad and likely won’t race the rest of the series and will head south to prepare for Monster Energy AMA Supercross.