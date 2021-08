Video | TransCan After Hours Presented by FXR Moto – Friday | Replay

Billy and Greg sit down and talk about the day’s racing as well as chat with #84 Tanner Ward about his RIDE WITH ME charity ride, Intermediate racer #164 Wyatt Kerr, and 2021 Loretta Lynn’s champ, #49 Brennan Schofield. Presented by FXR Moto.