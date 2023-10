Video | Tyler Gibbs Signs with CREO Racing for 2024 GT Arenacross and AMA Supercross

Video | Tyler Gibbs Signs with CREO Racing for 2024 GT Arenacross and AMA Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC has signed with CREO Racing to compete in the 2023-24 General Tire Arenacross Series as well as the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East Series. We spoke about it with him at Gopher Dunes.