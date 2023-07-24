Video | Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 River Glade MX National | Race Tech
By Billy Rainford
‘Bigwave’s Walk and Talk‘ from Round 6 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at River Glade in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech service centres:
Ontario: Mission Cycle AGR Suspension
Alberta: CJR Suspension
BC: GRT Suspension
This week, we talk to #936 Andy Truyts, #2 Jamie Astudillo, #208 Logan Leitzel, #8 Mitchell Harrison (and #5 Tyler Medaglia, briefly), #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #1 Dylan Wright, Earl Doucette, Larry Northrup, Dave Hewitson, #97 Jordan Melanson, #52 Tanner Merrick, #26 Hannah Mane, #225 Tristan Dares, #3W Kailie Kayer, #79 Brett Young, #44 Dylan Rempel, #1 Ryder McNabb, #28 Sam Gaynor (and Jeff Gaynor, briefly), and #18 Parker Eales.
Podcast:
Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
