VOTE | 2023 People’s Choice Canadian Rider of the Year

It’s that time again!

We have a lot of fun with this each year as we leave it up to you to pick the People’s Choice Canadian Rider of the Year. Head to one of our social media platforms and cast your vote (1 per platform maximum) before the clock strikes midnight (Pacific Time) New Year’s Eve.

We’ll tabulate the votes (with the help of Deloitte Touche Tohmastsu, of course) and announce the winner on New Year’s Day.

As always, thanks for playing along. And be sure to follow along to see who has the strongest “booster club.” It’s always entertaining.

Voting is NOW OPEN!

Last year, the winner was #991 Brendan McKee.