Walton TransCan ‘Need to Know’

The 2020 Walton TransCan GNC is fast approaching. If there was one thing you need to know it is: Sign-up today. Save money, pretty much guarantee your gate pick and relax from now until August.What else do I need to know?

Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in order to pre-enter. Entry priority is determined by Regional ANQ series results and regional entry allocation.

Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Time of entry was received and paid in full does come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after full regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.

BC (4)

Alberta (4)

Saskatchewan (4)

South Western Ontario (8)

Eastern Ontario (5)

Quebec (7)

Atlantic (4)

What if my region doesn’t have an ANQ?

If your region does not have an ANQ, you can ride ANQs in as many regions and in as many classes as you like and then pick the results which give you the best entry position. Better yet, sign up today! The earlier you register, the better your odds of receiving a gate position once the ANQ series is complete.

If your qualifier series position is lower than your region’s allocated positions, you may still get a starting position based on riders that qualified in your region that did not enter the GNC. If other regions’ entries do not fill their allocated positions, these will be filled based on the date the entry form is received. So your best bet is to sign up on-line regardless.

Confirmations will be emailed out following completion of regional qualifiers and compilation of national results. After that on an as received basis. This will include a complete participants information package.

The order of preference for first moto gate position, resolution of number conflicts and the order of standby entries are determined by qualifier position and date of entry. Your confirmation email letter should be available at sign in if there are any problems with registration, so hang on to it.

I’ve heard of stand by entries – what are they?

When the gate is full for a given class, we maintain a list of riders who want to ride in that particular class. If there are cancellations or no-shows, the gate will be filled from the standby list in the order entries are ranked.

2020 Gate Pick Order (by region)

Keep an eye on our social media to find out which region will get first gate pick!

More good news!

The most coveted prize at the TransCan is back for another year. Fox Racing Canada is proud to announce their sponsorship of the 2020 Fox Racing Instinct Bronze Boot. The Bronze Boot is awarded to the top amateur Junior or Intermediate rider accumulating the most points during the TransCan, whoever takes this award home will become a permanent part of Canadian Motocross history. Who’s your pick?

Good news for Yamaha riders! The Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride Award is returning to the Walton TransCan this year! Yamaha racers will once again have the chance to win a free ride for 2021 plus a parts credit and graphics kit!

This unique award gives amateur racers the chance to win complimentary use of a YZ motorcycle for the following race season, in addition to a Yamaha parts credit and a custom graphics kit. The bLU cRU

Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at the TransCan. Racers may enter as many classes as they wish in order to increase their chances. Full details to follow in the coming weeks.