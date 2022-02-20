Watch Big Buck GNCC LIVE | Watch Tyler Medaglia at 1pm ET

Watch Big Buck GNCC LIVE | Watch Tyler Medaglia at 1pm ET

On Sunday, the world’s fastest off-road motorcycle racers take to the woods of South Carolina. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley earned his first-ever National Championship last year and is eager to get back on the track to defend that number one plate. Kelley will have his work cut out for him once again this year as a handful of riders will be looking to take the coveted championship this season.

AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. is ready to go for round one this year, and he will be looking to land on the center of the podium this Sunday afternoon. Baylor is one of the fan favorites coming into the 2022 season, and there is no doubt that his home state of South Carolina will be in cheering him on for the entire three-hour race.

Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn had a great season in 2021, and he is looking to add an overall win to his resume this weekend. Ashburn has been a consistent force for two-straight years now and is very eager to get a strong start to the season this year.

One rider looking to get back to his winning ways is Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang. Strang earned the win at The John Penton last year and is looking for more of those wins this year. The FMF/KTM Factory backed-racer Josh Toth is also looking to get back to the front of the pack this season, and battle for more podium finishes.

Last year Rev Motorsports/GASGAS Racing Grant Baylor earned the season opener win at Big Buck, and this season he is looking to repeat that success in his home state of South Carolina.

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir finished inside the top 10 overall last year, while also earning the XC2 250 Pro National Championship. This year Girroir is looking to defend his championship, and battle with the XC2 guys for one more year. His teammate, Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell is hoping for a better season, and to battle up front once again for overall wins.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong will lineup on the first row for his rookie XC1 Pro season. DeLong finished on the podium at the last round in 2021, and he is hoping to keep that momentum rolling into the new season. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad Duvall is also hopeful to have a better season this year, as he has prepared himself to do battle at the front of the pack.

The 2022 GNCC series starts this weekend, February 19 and 20, at the popular Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina for the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC. Catch all the action on RacerTV.com, starting with Pro ATV racing at 2pm ET on Saturday and 1 pm ET on Sunday with Pro Bike racing.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

How to Watch

Racer TV and MAVTV are the official homes for coverage of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. All 13 rounds, from the season opener in South Carolina to the finale, will air in taped-delayed telecasts on MAVTV, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 2 p.m. ATV and 1 p.m. motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.mavtv.com/ and http://www.racertv.com/.