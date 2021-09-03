Watch Final ISDE MX Round LIVE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 AT 2:10 AM EDT

Live: #ISDE2021 Final Cross Test

The Final Cross Test marks the final Special Test and ultimate race day of the 2021 FIM International Six Days of Enduro with Italian fans hoping for the victory in both World Trophy and Junior World Trophy at the Crossodromo Valle Scrivia – Cassano Spinola.

Watch the Race live. Coverage starts at 08:10CET. From the Club Team Awards in the morning to the World, Junior and Women’s Trophies in the afternoon. Don’t miss it!