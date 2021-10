Watch Round 2 of the FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships LIVE

We’ll be going live* from the Future West Moto Facebook page again for all the Mains at Round 2 of the FWM Canadian Arenacross Championships in Chilliwack, BC.

LINK TO PAGE:

https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross

LINK TO LIVE TIMING:

https://resultsmx.com/futurewest/liveresults.asp

*A guess at start time is 2:00pm Pacific/5:00pm Eastern.