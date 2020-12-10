Watch SCOTT Snowmobile Vision Series Ep.03 w/ Cody Matechuk
Follow our top SMB athletes and go behind the scenes to see their vision of life with and without SCOTT optics.
Episode 03 of our snowmobile Vision Series features multiple X-Games gold medalist Cody Matechuk. Away from the world of competition, in this episode we hear Cody’s thoughts on the world of freeriding and how he developed his passion for snowbikes, all as tears up the BC backcountry like you’ve never seen before!
Watch the video now on YouTube!
Each of us has our own way of looking at life. The way in which we approach all facets of our day is unique to the eye of the beholder. What one rider perceives as trivial, another may view as crucial. These are the perceptions that define us as individuals and competitors. SCOTT’s Vision series is a unique opportunity to catch a glimpse into a few of our riders’ lives and how they view it, with and without SCOTT optics. Join us as we discover these exclusive viewpoints.