WCAN Champions Photos | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

The 2022 Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN) was a huge success. With over 700 entries, it’s safe to say this was a very good building year for this event. COVID restrictions are behind us and riders and families want to race and be at the races. It was great to see.

Most of these champions were familiar to me but there were definitely a lot of riders who stood out throughout the event, and I’d like to tell them all that their speed was noticed.

For this article, however, we’re just going to focus on the champions in most of the classes. It looks like I may have missed a couple. Let’s have a look.

50 (4-6)

#99 Kayden Meuller 1-1-1

50 (7-8)

#728 Baelen Macklem 2-1-1

50 Open

#62 Kruz Garwasiuk 3-4-2

65 (7-9)

#518 Parker Hatt 1-1-1

65 (10-11) and 65 Open

#10 Braxton Zeitner 1-1-1 and 1-1-1

85 (7-11)

#10 Braxton Zeitner 1-1-2

85 (12-16) and Supermini

#48 Jayden Riley 1-1-3 and 1-1-1

Girls (12-16)

#936 Peyton Belisle 1-1-1

Ladies

#1 Eve Brodeur 3-1-1

250 Junior and Open Junior

#58 Blake Davies 1-1-1 and 1-1-1

+30 Vet Master

#11 Davey Fraser 1-2-1

+40

#120 Jim Fredrickson 1-1-1

+50

#150 Brad Dunn 1-1-2

Pro Am

#177 Chris Blackmer 6-1-1

Schoolboy 1

#58 Blake Davies 1-1-1

Schoolboy 2

#574 Charles Charlton 1-2-1

Under 30

#177 Chris Blackmer 2-1-1

250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate

#138 Dylan Rempel 1-1-1 and 1-1-1

Full results HERE.

I apologize that we couldn’t stay to the end of the awards ceremony. We just had too much work to get done before Sunday morning. Congratulations to everyone for making this event as great as it was. See you next year!