WCAN Champions Photos | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford
The 2022 Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN) was a huge success. With over 700 entries, it’s safe to say this was a very good building year for this event. COVID restrictions are behind us and riders and families want to race and be at the races. It was great to see.
Most of these champions were familiar to me but there were definitely a lot of riders who stood out throughout the event, and I’d like to tell them all that their speed was noticed.
For this article, however, we’re just going to focus on the champions in most of the classes. It looks like I may have missed a couple. Let’s have a look.
50 (4-6)
50 (7-8)
50 Open
65 (7-9)
65 (10-11) and 65 Open
85 (7-11)
85 (12-16) and Supermini
Girls (12-16)
Ladies
250 Junior and Open Junior
+30 Vet Master
+40
+50
Pro Am
Schoolboy 1
Schoolboy 2
Under 30
250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate
Full results HERE.
I apologize that we couldn’t stay to the end of the awards ceremony. We just had too much work to get done before Sunday morning. Congratulations to everyone for making this event as great as it was. See you next year!
