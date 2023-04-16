Welcome to the Big Leagues, Talon Hawkins

Welcome to the Big Leagues, Talon Hawkins

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

#339 Talon Hawkins.

#339 Talon Hawkins caught my eye immediately this week in Atlanta. The rider out of Temecula, CA raced Round 1 of the Supercross Futures at A2, finishing 3rd, and then was asked to fill in for the injured Jalek Swoll.

In Atlanta, he qualified 12th and then took an impressive 3rd in his heat race.

Talon was up in 6th early in the 250 Main and crossed the line 8th for the first top 10 of his Pro SX career.