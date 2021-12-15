What’s Next for Al Dyck and His Team?

By Billy Rainford

Al Dyck with Jake Piccolo in 2021. | Bigwave photo

Al Dyck from Abbotsford, BC managed to claim the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 MX championship with Jake Piccolo. Jake’s teammate, youngster Julien Benek, was another bright spot in his rookie season in the series. Both riders are also from BC but both riders have moved to different teams.

Julien Benek is training for Supercross at SOBMX with his Partzilla PRMX team. | Bigwave photo

Jake is now a member of the Red Bull Thor KTM Canada team and Julien is down south with the Partzilla PRMX team preparing for his rookie season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

It sounds like there will be some big changes over at the team, as Al says he’s been speaking with a few riders as we go headlong into this Silly Season.

Jake Piccolo has moved over to the Red Bull Thor KTM Canada team. | Bigwave photo

Adding to the empty seats situation is the empty showroom floor problem. Al simply said, “The biggest problem is bikes.” Manufacturers are still having a difficult time keeping shops stocked up on product, let alone setting aside budgets for race teams.

What it all means is that, at this point, we don’t know who will fill the large boots over at the team, who the title sponsor will be, or what brand they will be riding.

We’ll be sure to stay in touch with Al as we head into the fast-approaching 2022 race season.