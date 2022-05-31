Wheelsport Nihilo M7 Race Team Will Go Coast to Coast with Rendall and Savard

The Wheelsport • Nihilo • M7Designsco Race Team will compete in the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series from coast to coast.

The team is a 2- rider team consisting of Thomas Rendall 494 and Mikael Savard 80, both from the Ottawa area.

Both riders have had success North and South of the border over the years, including great success in 2018 at Loretta Lynn’s US Nationals where Mikael won the 450C class and Thomas took 10th overall in 125C class. Both riders are coming off a solid winter of training in Florida and are excited to begin the Series. Both are competing in the 250 class.

The team is very grateful for all the support from their sponsors in making this happen.

Team Sponsors: Wheelsport, Nihilo, M7DesignCo, Oakley, KTM Canada, FXR, FMF, Dunlop

Thomas individual sponsors: Factory Connection, Alpine Stars, Atlas, Matrix, Bell, Stance, Timebomb Trading, K6 media, WMR raceshop, Performance One

Mikael individual sponsors: Casselman Performance, Ryno Power, Moto-Teck