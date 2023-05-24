MX Casting Call | Who’s Ready for Their Big Acting/Stuntman Break?!

DDH Productions is looking for boys ages 11-17 to play roles in their upcoming short horror film that will be shot in Lloydminster, SK/AB this August. It’s a paid opportunity that will allow kids with little to no experience in front of the camera to try out acting, put their motocross skills on display and have a good time. If there’s a young motocross rider in your life who you think would be good on camera, contact the Producers at ddh.filmworks@gmail.com to find out more and submit an audition tape. Thanks!