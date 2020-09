WMX | Sand Del Lee Round 5 – Moto 3 | Addikt Graphics

WMX | Sand Del Lee Round 5 – Moto 3 | Addikt Graphics

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Addikt Graphics

Some video from moto 3 at the final round of 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Canadian Women’s Motocross Championships at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, Ontario.

Presented by Addikt Graphics.

Sunday, September 6, 2020.