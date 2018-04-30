Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another Monday Morning. I hope you’re lucky enough to go to bed on a Sunday night and not dread what the next 5 days have in store for you. 40 hours a week doing something you hate is not a great way to spend your life.

If you’re in school, there’s nothing you can do about it. Go to your classes, get good grades, have fun, and leave any and all options on the table for your future. You always hear people in movies say they wish they could go back to school knowing what they know now. I disagree with this.

Adolescence would not be the same experience without all the awkwardness and daily learning. I know it can feel horrible at times, but you will look back and appreciate that when you get older. Reliving it with the knowledge and baggage of an adult would ruin the entire thing.

Like I said, do your work. It’s really not that difficult of very much. I will say this silly adage: “The kids having the most fun are the ones who have their work done.”

Anyway, I hope everyone got the chance to head out to a track or riding facility to have some fun over the weekend. We’re fighting our way through a difficult spring, here in Ontario, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Tracks east of Toronto like Sand Del Lee have been fighting to get their track dry and this past weekend was no different for them. Hopefully, they are in line for some of the sunshine we’ve been enjoying here in SWO. We’re going up to 24 degrees Celsius under sunny skies tomorrow, so that will help open the remaining tracks!

Here’s a look at some of the things that went on over the weekend:

Supercross Quebec | Arenacross Round 1 Results

Dégelis AX

Saturday, April 28

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 1 Amy Roy 4 – 1 723 Bianca Branchaud 1 – 2 54 Emilie Berube 2 – 3 33 Mélanie Voyer 6 – 4 192 Melissa Moreau 3 – 5 69 Isabelle Michaud 5 – 6

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 777 Philippe St-Pierre 1 – 1 71 Dustin Burbridge 4 – 2 27 Simon Viel 2 – 3 O1 William Guillemette 5 – 4 127 Mylan Dumont 6 – 5 17 Jacob Dubé 3 – 6

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale 40 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 – 1 28 Théo Poirier 3 – 2 615 Maxime Belanger – 1 3 732 Jordan Renauld – 2 4 62 Samuel Lavoie 1 – 5 29 Samuel Ouellet 4 – 6 27- Mathis Dubé 5 – 333 Simon Pageau – 3 99 Tristan Charest – 4

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale 686 Alexandre Morin 3 – 2 – 5 1 28 Théo Poirier 2 – – 3 6 1 2 40 Guillaume St-Cyr 4 – – 2 4 3 1 Karl Normand* 1 – 1 – 1 4 62 Samuel Lavoie – 1 3 – 3 5 615 Maxime Belanger – 5 4 – 2 6 727 Dave Blanchet – 2 – 1 2 7 710 Brandon Morissette – 6 – 5 5 8 29 Samuel Ouellet – 4 – 4 3 9 14 Yvan Hamilton 5 – 5 – 4 10 732 Jordan Renauld – 3 – – 6 17 François Bélanger – 7 – 6 7

*Karl crossed the line first but was docked 4 positions for cutting the track.

Full results can be found HERE.

Next round: May 12th – Montmagny, QC

Monster Energy Supercross – Salt Lake City

OK, let’s get to the important part about the racing Saturday in Salt Lake City – Canadian #160 Jess Pettis took the 250 LCQ win and got a ton of TV time and exposure! We posted a link to Daily Motion yesterday but it seems to have been taken down and I can’t find the race for us to watch now.

Anyway, congratulations to Jess on another Main appearance. We’ll get in touch with him later today to talk with him about his 2018 West 250 season.

Amsoil Arenacross – Reno

With one round to go in Las Vegas, Chris Blose has a one-point lead on Jacob Hayes for the 250 AX Class title.

We Want Your Photos and Words

Hey, are you an amateur photographer/moto writer who wants to get their feet wet in the industry? We can only get to so many races in a weekend and feel like there is so much riding and racing going on across Canada that we’re missing it!

If you’re interested in getting some experience snapping photos and captioning them, we’ve got a platform for you to do that.

We’re asking you to do your best and then email us 10 of your favourite race shots at 900 X 600 pixels and we’ll try to get more coverage of what’s going on from all across the country.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please send an email to me billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll try to show everyone what’s going on from coast to coast.

No, there’s no money in this for you right now, but who knows what the future may hold, and this is a great way to start!

Lap of MXGP of Russia with Evgeny Bobryshev

OK, the weather is so nice out, I’m going to cycle to work with Emily for fun. Have a great week, and check in later for some interviews etc. and, since Jeff McConkey isn’t able to do his ‘McThoughts‘ this week, I’ll post a ‘Brainstorm‘ column to talk about what I saw in Salt Lake City.

I’ll leave you with our old buddy, Tyler Spikman‘s results from the Paris to Ancaster Cycle Race from Sunday. Yes, he’s going to kill me for this.