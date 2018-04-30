Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to another Monday Morning. I hope you’re lucky enough to go to bed on a Sunday night and not dread what the next 5 days have in store for you. 40 hours a week doing something you hate is not a great way to spend your life.

If you’re in school, there’s nothing you can do about it. Go to your classes, get good grades, have fun, and leave any and all options on the table for your future. You always hear people in movies say they wish they could go back to school knowing what they know now. I disagree with this.

Adolescence would not be the same experience without all the awkwardness and daily learning. I know it can feel horrible at times, but you will look back and appreciate that when you get older. Reliving it with the knowledge and baggage of an adult would ruin the entire thing.

Like I said, do your work. It’s really not that difficult of very much. I will say this silly adage: “The kids having the most fun are the ones who have their work done.”

Anyway, I hope everyone got the chance to head out to a track or riding facility to have some fun over the weekend. We’re fighting our way through a difficult spring, here in Ontario, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Tracks east of Toronto like Sand Del Lee have been fighting to get their track dry and this past weekend was no different for them. Hopefully, they are in line for some of the sunshine we’ve been enjoying here in SWO. We’re going up to 24 degrees Celsius under sunny skies tomorrow, so that will help open the remaining tracks!

Here’s a look at some of the things that went on over the weekend:

Supercross Quebec | Arenacross Round 1 Results

Dégelis AX

Saturday, April 28

Dame Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
1 Amy Roy 4 1
723 Bianca Branchaud 1 2
54 Emilie Berube 2 3
33 Mélanie Voyer 6 4
192 Melissa Moreau 3 5
69 Isabelle Michaud 5 6

Supermini Open

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
777 Philippe St-Pierre 1 1
71 Dustin Burbridge 4 2
27 Simon Viel 2 3
O1 William Guillemette 5 4
127 Mylan Dumont 6 5
17 Jacob Dubé 3 6

Super Lites 250

# Nom Q1 Q2 LCQ Finale
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 1
28 Théo Poirier 3 2
615 Maxime Belanger 1 3
732 Jordan Renauld 2 4
62 Samuel Lavoie 1 5
29 Samuel Ouellet 4 6
27- Mathis Dubé 5
333 Simon Pageau 3
99 Tristan Charest 4

Pro Supercross

# Nom Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi LCQ Finale
686 Alexandre Morin 3 2 5 1
28 Théo Poirier 2 3 6 1 2
40 Guillaume St-Cyr 4 2 4 3
1 Karl Normand* 1 1 1 4
62 Samuel Lavoie 1 3 3 5
615 Maxime Belanger 5 4 2 6
727 Dave Blanchet 2 1 2 7
710 Brandon Morissette 6 5 5 8
29 Samuel Ouellet 4 4 3 9
14 Yvan Hamilton 5 5 4 10
732 Jordan Renauld 3 6
17 François Bélanger 7 6 7

*Karl crossed the line first but was docked 4 positions for cutting the track.

Full results can be found HERE.

Next round: May 12th – Montmagny, QC

Monster Energy Supercross – Salt Lake City

OK, let’s get to the important part about the racing Saturday in Salt Lake City – Canadian #160 Jess Pettis took the 250 LCQ win and got a ton of TV time and exposure! We posted a link to Daily Motion yesterday but it seems to have been taken down and I can’t find the race for us to watch now.

Anyway, congratulations to Jess on another Main appearance. We’ll get in touch with him later today to talk with him about his 2018 West 250 season.

Jess Pettis takes the 250 LCQ and then finishes 18th in the Main. | Bigwave photo

Amsoil Arenacross – Reno

With one round to go in Las Vegas, Chris Blose has a one-point lead on Jacob Hayes for the 250 AX Class title.

#1W Ryan Breece. | Arenacross photo

AX Lites West – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
#1w
 2nd
00:29.294		 1st
Heat 1		   1st
 
 
KTM
2nd – KEVIN MORANZ
TOPEKA, KS
#346
 4th
00:29.673		 2nd
Heat 2		   2nd
 
 
Honda
3rd – CARSON BROWN
RAVENSDALE, WA
#910
 1st
00:29.058		 1st
Heat 2		   3rd
 
 
KTM
4th – MITCHELL FALK
COSTA MESA, CA
#612
 5th
00:29.743		 4th
Heat 2		   4th
 
 
KTM
5th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
#216
 14th
00:30.746		 3rd
Heat 1		   5th
 
 
Kawasaki
6th – RICHARD JACKSON
HOLDENVILLE, OK
#725
 3rd
00:29.577		 2nd
Heat 1		   6th
 
 
Honda
7th – DARE DEMARTILE
LINCOLN, CA
#207
 8th
00:30.076		 5th
Heat 2		   7th
 
 
KTM
8th – DAWSON NEWBY
EATON, CO
#316
 25th
00:31.578		 7th
Heat 2		   8th
 
 
Honda
9th – HUNTER SCHLOSSER
EL PASO, TX
#312
 15th
00:30.808		 8th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   9th
 
 
KTM
10th – DEREK DRAKE
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
#33
 16th
00:31.055		 3rd
Heat 2		   10th
 
 
KTM
11th – CONNOR PEARSON
EL DORADO, CA
#262
 11th
00:30.612		 5th
Heat 1		   11th
 
 
Yamaha
12th – RENTON MINUTO
AVALON, CA
#141
 26th
00:31.605		 7th
Heat 1		   12th
 
 
Honda
13th – BLAINE SILVEIRA
LEMOORE, CA
#446
 10th
00:30.565		 6th
Heat 1		   13th
 
 
Husqvarna
14th – HUNTER HILTON
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
#305
 9th
00:30.511		 6th
Heat 2		   14th
 
 
Kawasaki
15th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 7th
00:30.052		 4th
Heat 1		   15th
 
 
Honda
16th – JOHNNY GARCIA
MORIARTY, NM
#522
 12th
00:30.698		 8th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		   16th
AX Lites West 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – RYAN BREECE
#15 – ATHOL, ID		 78
  2nd – KEVIN MORANZ
#346 – TOPEKA, KS		 65 (-13)
  3rd – CARSON BROWN
#910 – RAVENSDALE, WA		 64 (-14)
  4th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
#216 – BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA		 41 (-37)
  5th – JOHNNY GARCIA
#522 – MORIARTY, NM		 31 (-47)
  6th – MASON KERR
#597 – ALTOONA, IA		 27 (-51)
  7th – PRESTON TAYLOR
#96 – HASTINGS, NE		 27 (-51)
  8th – DARE DEMARTILE
#207 – LINCOLN, CA		 23 (-55)
  9th – HUNTER HILTON
#305 – YOUNGSVILLE, LA		 23 (-55)
  10th – BLAINE SILVEIRA
#446 – LEMOORE, CA

 

 22 (-56)

#9 Daniel Herrlein. | Arenacross photo

250AX – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
KTM
1st – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 4th
00:28.206		 2nd
Heat 2		   3rd
 		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 3rd
00:28.190		 2nd
Heat 1		   2nd
 		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 2nd
00:28.026		 1st
Heat 1		   1st
 		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 1st
00:27.082		 1st
Heat 2		 1st
 		 4th
 		 4th
 
Kawasaki
5th – GARED STEINKE
AUBURN, CA
#4
 8th
00:29.456		 3rd
Heat 2		   5th
 		 5th
 
Honda
6th – KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
#581
 5th
00:28.773		 4th
Heat 2		   6th
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
7th – RYAN BREECE
ATHOL, ID
#15
 6th
00:29.063		 4th
Heat 1		   8th
 		 6th
 
KTM
8th – KEVIN MORANZ
TOPEKA, KS
#346
 9th
00:29.566		 5th
Heat 2		   7th
 		 9th
 
Kawasaki
9th – STEVEN MAGES
SARDINIA, OH
#12
 15th
00:30.270		 8th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   9th
 		 8th
 
Honda
10th – DARE DEMARTILE
LINCOLN, CA
#207
 11th
00:29.849		 3rd
Heat 1		   10th
 		 10th
 
Honda
11th – HEATH HARRISON
SILVERHILL, AL
#14
 7th
00:29.107		 5th
Heat 1		   12th
 		 12th
 
Kawasaki
12th – MASON KERR
ALTOONA, IA
#597
 14th
00:30.228		 6th
Heat 1		   11th
 		 14th
 
KTM
13th – DEVIN HARRIMAN
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
#216
 17th
00:30.713		 7th
Heat 2		   15th
 		 11th
 
Honda
14th – JOHNNY GARCIA
MORIARTY, NM
#522
 23rd
00:31.463		 7th
Heat 1		   14th
 		 13th
 
Honda
15th – HUNTER SCHLOSSER
EL PASO, TX
#312
 21st
00:31.280		 6th
Heat 2		   13th
 		 15th
 
KTM
16th – CONNOR PEARSON
EL DORADO, CA
#262
 12th
00:30.140		 8th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		   16th
 		 DNS
 
Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup 
    Place – Name
Number – Hometown		       Total Points
  1st – CHRIS BLOSE
#2 – PHOENIX, AZ		 135
  2nd – JACOB HAYES
#90 – GREENSBORO, NC		 134 (-1)
  3rd – TRAVIS SEWELL
#3 – WESTVILLE, IN		 99 (-36)
  4th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
#9 – BETHESDA, OH		 97 (-38)
  5th – GARED STEINKE
#4 – AUBURN, CA		 96 (-39)
  6th – HEATH HARRISON
#14 – SILVERHILL, AL		 81 (-54)
  7th – KYLE BITTERMAN
#581 – PELZER, SC		 64 (-71)
  8th – GAVIN FAITH
#1 – FORT DODGE, IA		 10 (-125)
  9th – SHANE SEWELL
#351 – WESTVILLE, IN		 4 (-131)
  10th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
#373 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI		 3 (-132)

We Want Your Photos and Words

You want to shoot photos and write captions? We want you, too!

Hey, are you an amateur photographer/moto writer who wants to get their feet wet in the industry? We can only get to so many races in a weekend and feel like there is so much riding and racing going on across Canada that we’re missing it!

If you’re interested in getting some experience snapping photos and captioning them, we’ve got a platform for you to do that.

We’re asking you to do your best and then email us 10 of your favourite race shots at 900 X 600 pixels and we’ll try to get more coverage of what’s going on from all across the country.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please send an email to me billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll try to show everyone what’s going on from coast to coast.

No, there’s no money in this for you right now, but who knows what the future may hold, and this is a great way to start!

Lap of MXGP of Russia with Evgeny Bobryshev

OK, the weather is so nice out, I’m going to cycle to work with Emily for fun. Have a great week, and check in later for some interviews etc. and, since Jeff McConkey isn’t able to do his ‘McThoughts‘ this week, I’ll post a ‘Brainstorm‘ column to talk about what I saw in Salt Lake City.

I’ll leave you with our old buddy, Tyler Spikman‘s results from the Paris to Ancaster Cycle Race from Sunday. Yes, he’s going to kill me for this.

696 222 SHUFELT, Katy PETERBOROUGH CYCLING C LF40-49 11/46 54/173 3h 19′ 45″ 1h 05′ 02″ 21.9 EVIP
697 1005 MUNDY, Roger INDEPENDENT LM50-59 142/351 643/1452 3h 19′ 48″ 1h 05′ 05″ 21.9 W2
698 155 DRURY, David INDEPENDENT LM50-59 143/351 644/1452 3h 19′ 51″ 1h 05′ 08″ 21.9 W2
699 1052 RUFF, Shawn BATEMAN’S BIKE CO. LM40-49 199/435 645/1452 3h 19′ 52″ 1h 05′ 09″ 21.9 W2
700 951 KNIGHTS, Chancie INDEPENDENT LXFSS 1/2 55/173 3h 19′ 56″ 1h 05′ 13″ 21.9 W2
701 1371 KONTIO, Tom INDEPENDENT LM40-49 200/435 646/1452 3h 20′ 18″ 1h 05′ 35″ 21.9 W3
702 213 BOYD, Steven VELOROUGE CYCLING CLUB LM50-59 144/351 647/1452 3h 20′ 26″ 1h 05′ 43″ 21.9 EVIP
703 1489 TROMMESHAUSER, Kevin VELOROUGE CYCLING CLUB LM40-49 201/435 648/1452 3h 20′ 26″ 1h 05′ 43″ 21.9 W3
704 1906 LOUGHTON, J. Geoff N/A LM20-29 45/87 649/1452 3h 20′ 27″ 1h 05′ 44″ 21.9 W4
705 993 MCKELLAR, Darcy CULT CLASSIC CYCLING C LM30-39 170/317 650/1452 3h 20′ 28″ 1h 05′ 45″ 21.8 W2
706 437 BOYCE, Harrison MILTON BICYCLE CLUB LM30-39 171/317 651/1452 3h 20′ 32″ 1h 05′ 49″ 21.8 W1
707 1479 STEINHOFF, Clint INDEPENDENT LM50-59 145/351 652/1452 3h 20′ 33″ 1h 05′ 50″ 21.8 W3
708 811 MCCREADY, Scott INDEPENDENT LM40-49 202/435 653/1452 3h 20′ 34″ 1h 05′ 51″ 21.8 W2
709 865 CRAIG, Trevor STATION SKI & RIDE LM50-59 146/351 654/1452 3h 20′ 38″ 1h 05′ 55″ 21.8 W2
710 274 BRIMBLE, Scott INDEPENDENT LM50-59 147/351 655/1452 3h 20′ 39″ 1h 05′ 56″ 21.8 EVIP
711 815 AMES, Peter INDEPENDENT LM50-59 148/351 656/1452 3h 20′ 40″ 1h 05′ 57″ 21.8 W2
712 1055 SADILEK, Christian INDEPENDENT LM30-39 172/317 657/1452 3h 20′ 44″ 1h 06′ 01″ 21.8 W2
713 1088 TOMES, Peter HEAVY ROLLERS LM40-49 203/435 658/1452 3h 20′ 45″ 1h 06′ 02″ 21.8 W2
714 953 KOZIK, Peter INDEPENDENT LM40-49 204/435 659/1452 3h 20′ 48″ 1h 06′ 05″ 21.8 W2
715 1459 ROM COLTHOFF, Roland INDEPENDENT LM60-69 24/85 660/1452 3h 20′ 49″ 1h 06′ 06″ 21.8 W3
716 1302 FONG, Dennis CICLOWERKS – SMILE TIG LM40-49 205/435 661/1452 3h 20′ 58″ 1h 06′ 15″ 21.8 W3
717 2118 TOMPKINS, Dave THE HUB LM50-59 149/351 662/1452 3h 21′ 02″ 1h 06′ 19″ 21.8 W4
718 1116 YU, Michael 247CC LM20-29 46/87 663/1452 3h 21′ 03″ 1h 06′ 20″ 21.8 W2
719 1654 BIALKOWSKI, David INDEPENDENT LM50-59 150/351 664/1452 3h 21′ 11″ 1h 06′ 28″ 21.8 W4
720 368 SPIKMAN, Tyler INDEPENDENT LM30-39 173/317 665/1452 3h 21′ 16″ 1h 06′ 33″ 21.8 EVIP
721 943 JOHNSON, Ted INDEPENDENT LM50-59 151/351 666/1452 3h 21′ 19″ 1h 06′ 36″ 21.8 W2
722 948 KHAN, Damian INDEPENDENT LM30-39 174/317 667/1452 3h 21′ 25″ 1h 06′ 42″ 21.7 W2
723 1940 MILLER, Larry MGCC LM40-49 206/435 668/1452 3h 21′ 25″ 1h 06′ 42″ 21.7 W4
724 1050 ROSS, Graham INDEPENDENT LM40-49 207/435 669/1452 3h 21′ 29″ 1h 06′ 46″ 21.7 W2
725 644 ROSSINI, John LONDON CENTENIAL WHEE LM50-59 152/351 670/1452 3h 21′ 35″ 1h 06′ 52″ 21.7 W1
726 1120 BULIC, Dan WATERLOO CYCLING CLUB LM40-49 208/435 671/1452 3h 21′ 41″ 1h 06′ 58″ 21.7 W2

Oh man, have a great week, everyone. | Bigwave Sr. photo