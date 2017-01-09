|
For Immediate Release – Jan 9, 2017
**IMPORTANT CHANGES FOR OUR EASTERN CROSS COUNTRY EVENTS**
World Enduro Canada
is pleased to announce that in 2017, the points generated in the four round CXCC East National Championship
will also pay in the Off-Road Ontario Provincial Series
. This partnership is something WEC has been working on for many years and we are pleased that both organizations have been able to make this work for 2017.
This regional partnership with Off Road Ontario is one that mirrors the long standing mutual partnership WEC has with PNWMA in British Columbia and AMSA in Alberta for the CXCC West National Championship.
This arrangement will allow riders in Ontario to compete in the National rounds using the Provincial Off-Road Ontario competition membership, additionally rider classes will be consistent with both series for simplicity.
2017 CXCC East National Championship
Parry Sound – July 22
Wingham Moto 86 – August 20
Walton Raceway – Sept 9
Walton Raceway – Sept 10
Dates and locations for the Canadian Cross Country Championship – West will be announced soon.
