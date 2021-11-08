World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Results | Ryan Lockhart Wins a Title
The 37th Annual Dubya World Vet Championships were held at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California, over the weekend.
With 45 classes there was one for everyone…and then some. If you’d like to look over the results, click the link below to see how all the Canadian racers did.
http://live.tracksideresults.com/glenhelen/class.asp?c=all&e=114
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.