WRIST INJURY TO SIDELINE RED BULL KTM’S MARVIN MUSQUIN INDEFINITELY

Upon returning to his home country of France earlier this month for further medical evaluations, Musquin‘s surgeon determined that the 33-year-old has a broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist. As a result and considering a past injury, it has been decided that allowing his wrist time to heal naturally without rushing the process is the ideal method of recovery.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:“It’s always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season. But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery.”

After finishing fourth in the 450SX standings last season, Musquin started 2023 strongly at Anaheim 1 by qualifying in third position riding the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before finishing 12th in the Main Event. He was unfortunately injured while training before San Diego’s second round, in what marks his 12th year together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in the U.S.