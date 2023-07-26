Yamaha Celebrates 50 Years of YZ and Launches New & Returning Motorcycle Models!

Yamaha Motor Canada is excited to mark the 50th anniversary of its legendary YZ model line with the introduction of the new 2024 50th Anniversary Edition YZ125, YZ250, YZ250F and YZ450F. Updated Off-Road models include the YZ250F (Chassis, Air intake, Traction & Launch control, Revised Suspension) and the YZ450FX which received the same updates as the 2023 YZ450F.