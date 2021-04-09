Yamaha Factory Ride Award Returns

2020 Yamaha bLU cRU Factory Ride Award winner, Julien Benek. Shown with Sam Gaynor and Graeme Jones. | Yamaha photo

April 9, 2021 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce the continuation of its popular bLU cRU Factory Ride Award program for the 2021 outdoor motocross season. This unique award gives amateur racers the chance to win complimentary use of a YZ motorcycle for the following race season, in addition to a $2,500 Yamaha parts credit.

The 2021 bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points at each of the country’s three biggest amateur motocross events: the Western Canadian Amateur National (WCAN) in Kamloops, BC (June 2-4), the Eastern Canadian Amateur National (ECAN) in Deschambault, QC (July 29-Aug. 31), and the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship in Walton, ON (August 11-15).

“We could not be happier to bring the ‘factory’ dream to 3 MX riders again this season. From the ground up, we have shaped our dirt bike lineup to boast one of the most comprehensive step-up structures in the industry. Our goal is to offer the necessary tools to compete and excel at every level; the Yamaha Factory Ride award is an extension of this commitment. This award has proven to recognize bright future stars of our sport. We look forward to finding out who will be next to join the bLU cRU when the checkered flag flies at these premier events!” – Bryan Hudgin, National Manager, Marketing – Yamaha Motor Canada.

How Do You Win?

The bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be presented to the amateur Yamaha rider with the most cumulative points in a maximum of 3 classes who has registered a Yamaha as their race bike in the aforementioned races.

The Rules: