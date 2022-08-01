Zach Osborne to Race Walton

Zach Osborne to Race Walton

From @husqvarnamotorcyclescan :

Hold onto your helmets! Breaking news! 🏁

@waltonraceway is the place to be next week! Joining amateur motocross racers from across Canada at the Walton TransCan and racing the final MX @triplecrownseries round is the one and only Zach Osborne!🤩

@zacho_16 is heading North to hang out with and watch today’s amateur stars before he hits Canada’s legendary track aboard his FC 450 to race the 450 class on Sunday, August 14th! 👏 Let’s make some noise for @zacho_16 !!