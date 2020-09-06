#119 Jared Petruska Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

After injuring his thumb at Round 1 at Gopher Dunes, Calgary racer #119 Jared Petruska has done what we’ve all tried to do – race while injured.

He tried again at the final round here at Sand Del Lee and went down pretty hard during practice. He hit his head again and has decided it is finally time to call it a season.

He headed to the hospital Saturday and got his arm/thumb set in a cast and will now be full-time support for his wife, #6 Dominique Petruska.

It was a valiant effort, Jared. Get well soon.