2020 Direct Motocross Awards – The DMXies

2020 Direct Motocross Awards – The DMXies

By Billy Rainford

Greg Poisson and Billy Rainford hand out the 2020 Direct Motocross Awards – The DMXies.

Categories include Amateur Rider of the Year, WMX Rider of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Pro Rider of the Year, and the new People’s Choice Rider of the Year, among others.