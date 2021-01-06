2021 Supercross Video Pass – Canada

For the fifth consecutive season, Supercross Video Pass will offer fans live and on-demand access to all 17 rounds of the 3-hour Monster Energy Supercross broadcast.

Also, for the 3rd consecutive season, Race Day Live & Qualifying coverage from all 17 rounds will be exclusively available on Supercross Video Pass.

Supercross Video Pass Season subscribers can enjoy all of this live action plus get over 600+hours of archived Monster Energy Supercross races from 2010 to 2020.

The Supercross Video Pass App, available for free on IOS (Apple Store/AppleTV Store), Android (Google Play Store) & Amazon Fire can bring viewing to your big screen or allow you to view every round, on the go!

Supercross Video Pass is exclusive to subscribers that live outside of the United States.

Price for the Full Season Pass is $129.99 (USD).

Included in the 2021 season subscription package:

17 Live & On-Demand rounds of the 2021’s Monster Energy Supercross Season

17 Live & On-Demand rounds of 2021’s Race Day Live/Qualifying coverage

600+ hours of archived Monster Energy Supercross racing seasons 2010-2020

Complete 2015-2019 Monster Energy Cups

Three Seasons of Chasing the Dream

Legends of Racing Documentaries

MakeUp2Mud & Science of Supercross shorts

Special Presentations including 2021 Preview Show

To purchase the 2020 Season Pass: www.supercrosslive.tv/viewplans