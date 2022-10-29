Calgary AX Podiums

Calgary Arenacross night 2 podiums
(Final round of the 2022 series):

250 Main:

1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 15 Jess Pettis KTM
3. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM

450 Main:

1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 15 Jess Pettis KTM
3. 12 Julien Benek KAW

Super Final:

1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
3. 12 Julien Benek KAW

Harrison wins 250 and 450 AX championships and 250 Triple Crown Title.