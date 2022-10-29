Calgary AX Podiums
Calgary Arenacross night 2 podiums
(Final round of the 2022 series):
250 Main:
1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 15 Jess Pettis KTM
3. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
450 Main:
1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 15 Jess Pettis KTM
3. 12 Julien Benek KAW
Super Final:
1. 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS
2. 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM
3. 12 Julien Benek KAW
Harrison wins 250 and 450 AX championships and 250 Triple Crown Title.
