2022 KTM Motocross Range Released

2022 KTM 450 SX-F

* MSRP: $ 11749 plus $ 485 freight

The 2022 KTM 450 SX-F makes its presence felt – even before it sets out of pit lane. Thanks to a powerful, championship-winning engine churning out an industry-leading 63hp, the KTM 450 SX-F delivers holeshot-winning performance with confident, bullet-proof handling lap after lap. In simple terms, the KTM 450 SX-F remains the one to beat when the gate drops, and is the closest you’ll get to a factory race machine, right out of the box.

2022 KTM 350 SX-F

* MSRP: $ 11549 plus $ 485 freight

Ever since the KTM 350 SX-F made its international race debut in 2010, it has delivered a no-compromise mix of horsepower and agility. With an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, ultra-light handling, and holeshot-winning acceleration, The 2022 KTM 350 SX-F once again rips into the motocross scene as the unlikely one to beat.

2022 KTM 250 SX-F

* MSRP: $ 10849 plus $ 485 freight

The 2022 KTM 250 SX-F is ready to keep its unwavering momentum in the 250 4-Stroke class going, by boasting class-leading power and speed, not to mention unrivaled power delivery. Laying the power down effectively is the secret to fast lap times and this capable package has all the right credentials to get the most important job done – getting to the chequered flag first.

2022 KTM 50 SX MINI

* MSRP: $ 4599 plus $ 335 freight

The KTM 50 SX MINI is a true READY TO RACE motocross machine. It is a genuine dirt bike that, like its bigger siblings, is produced with top-quality components, real race-bred input, and thoughtful development. It goes without saying that the KTM 50 SX is the only choice when stepping into the world of MX, bringing even the youngest riders up to the starting gate.

2022 KTM 50 SX

* MSRP: $ 4999 plus $ 335 freight

The KTM 50 SX is a true READY TO RACE motocross machine. It is a genuine dirt bike that, like its bigger siblings, is produced with top-quality components, real race-bred input, and thoughtful development. It goes without saying that the KTM 50 SX is the only choice when stepping into the world of MX.

2022 KTM 65 SX

* MSRP: $ 6099 plus $ 335 freight

The KTM 65 SX is sharing the same development strategy as the bigger 2-Strokes. It has everything the bigger bikes do, from a proper clutch and gearbox to the latest WP XACT front forks with revolutionary AER technology, modern, aggressive graphics, and power delivery that sets the benchmark in its class. Like its larger counterparts, the KTM 65 SX has real-world READY TO RACE written all over it.

2022 KTM 85 SX 17/14

* MSRP: $ 7149 plus $ 335 freight

The 2022 KTM 85 SX offers a real taste of the big leagues by giving young racers a real-world big bike experience with an impressive list of componentry and blistering performance. This is also thanks to its lightweight, high-quality frame which houses a compact rocket ship of an engine, delivering unrivaled rideability, providing the ultimate platform for aspiring racers.

2022 KTM 85 SX 19/16

* MSRP: $ 7349 plus $ 335 freight

2022 KTM 125 SX

* MSRP: $ 8949 plus $ 485 freight

The KTM 125 SX is the most compact and lightweight of the full-sized KTM motocross arsenal, delivering championship-winning performance to up-and-coming racers. Due to its confidence-inspiring performance, lightweight chassis and overall agility, the KTM 125 SX has become the most competitive 125 cc 2-Stroke engine in its class. For 2022, This 2-Stroke screamer is the ultimate entry point into the pro ranks and a sure-fire way to add to the trophy collection.

2022 KTM 150 SX

* MSRP: $ 9149 plus $ 485 freight

The KTM 150 SX is a lively package that is quite literally in a class of its own. With enough firepower to take on the 250 cc 4-Strokes, a lightweight chassis, and a compact engine producing class-leading torque and power, the KTM 150 SX provides an unparalleled motocross experience unlike anything before it.

2022 KTM 250 SX

* MSRP: $ 9549 plus $ 485 freight

The KTM 250 SX is a legend among motocrossers. Featuring a high-performance 2-Stroke engine, a proven state-of-the-art chassis, and top-shelf componentry, there are few other machines that come close to its sheer ferocity. This proven race weapon is the right choice for those who thrive on that glorious 2-Stroke sound while smashing out one hot lap after the next.

For more information, head over to KTM Canada.