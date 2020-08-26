Sand Del Lee MX National NEED TO KNOW

Sand Del Lee

Date: August 28-29-30.2020

Promoter: Jetwerx / MX101 inc

ALL riders must follow Sand Del Lee / MX101 and the MRC safety rules to ensure participation in the event. Click HERE for series guidelines.



NO TWO WHEEL PIT BIKES / GOLF CARTS / FOUR WHEELERS (Side by Sides, Golf Carts, Minibikes, Scooters, electric etc) ALLOWED IN PITS. PLEASE JUST LEAVE THEM AT HOME



TO REGISTER FOR SAND DEL LEE CAMPING, GO HERE $40 for the weekend per camper



Wash Water Fill – $20.00 per fill. Water fill ups will be available SAT afternoon and Sunday

Please arrive FULL of water – campers, bike wash water etc.



Pump Out – Motorhomes and rigs needing pump out can be booked through the Front Gate. $40 a pump out cash, 20 spots available for Sunday morning and 10 spots for Monday morning. Pre paid and you will receive a ticket.



Garbage Waste- Ottawa is on a limited landfill acceptance schedule. Please be aware of your waste and make all efforts to take your own waste with you.



All PRO pit parking is pre-assigned. Move-in is to take place on Thursday at 4:00pm for Rigs ONLY, Friday gate re open at 9:00am. Factory Rigs will be set in the Pro Paddock, Privateer Pros will fill the remaining space of the Paddock.



Note:– Staff will park team campers together in a “bubble” as long as they show up together.

– Please send Kevin@mx101.ca the number of campers for your team to allow planning. Please send this by Thursday at noon.

– We ask that you keep in and out access as limited as you can possibly be during the race days.

Gate access will be extremely limited.

– We also ask that you do not try and squeeze additional vehicles between the 30ft spacing gaps.

– Team staff coming in for day parking will not park in Pro Rig pIts or have access to this field with their vehicle. Separate parking will be provided.

– ANYONE ONSITE OVERNIGHT SUNDAY will have to move from the back fields into the front section of the property.



NATIONAL CREDENTIALS – ALL riders, mechanics and crew personal MUST SIGN IN HERE. There will be NO (if you do not have your Credential Code contact kyle@jetwerx.ca)



*ALL PRO PARKING IS ASSIGNED. Please enter through the main gate at 2980 Conley RD. We will not be using the back gate as previous nationals.



Generators must be out by 10:30 pm each night. This will be enforced by security.



Miscellaneous: There will be no food or drink vendors on site for the weekend so plan accordingly



Closest Town: Richmond with amenities

Food: Danbys Roadhouse / Blue Diamond Grill / Tim Hortons

ICE: Circle KLaundry Mat

Grocery Store: Kings Independant Grocery

Gas Stations: Drummonds