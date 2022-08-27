2022 Red Bull Outliers Prologue | Photos

The prologue races to determine qualifying for the 2022 Red Bull Outliers took place in the dead centre of Calgary before racing heads into the Badlands on Sunday. There was a really good crowd on hand to see the spectacle that was the tricky Endurocross-style course. Unfortunately, heavy rain moved in and the organizers decided it had gotten too tough and dangerous to continue after the first round of heat races.
Since there was really no racing, here are some photos from the day. We’re now at a hotel in Brooks, AB and will head out into the badlands for the racing action in the morning. The forecast looks good so we should be in for some great racing.
Tomorrow will be a better day. The rain hasn’t hit out here yet, but it’s supposed to rain for a while and then clear up for the racing tomorrow giving us perfect conditions.
