2022 Salt Lake City Supercross | Bigwave’s Photo Gallery and Words

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

I made it out to the final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. I lived there for 7 months back in 1994-95 and haven’t been back since I drove there with Jeff Mort in…2012(?), so it was great to be back again. Everyone thinks they know all there is to know about the state of Utah, but there is a lot more to it than just that one thing, believe me.

Anyway, I drove out to be there for the weekend as I’m making my way to Kamloops, BC for the month. I’ll be in a perfect position to drive alongside the Thompson River to Whispering Pines when the Canadian Triple Crown Series fires off on June 5th!

Since I’ve been guilty of upsetting my server in the past, I’m going to approach this Photo Gallery/Photo Report in a different way this time and possibly from now on. I will host the Gallery over on the Direct Motocross Smug Mug Page where they can do all the heavy lifting of hosting the images.

Give the following link a click and ready the captions in the gallery itself. Sorry for the redirect, but I can’t take another angry email from my server guy.

