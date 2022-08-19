2022 TransCan Champions

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at all the champions from the 2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

50 (4-6)

#327 Connor Etches – Cobourg, ON 1-1-1

No Limit Powersports, Master Mobile Mechanical, Spy Optic, SND Construction, Dirtbike Kidz

50 (7-8)

#19 Deagan Gibney – Mission, BC 1-2-2

Mom and Dad

50 GP

#9 Chandler Powell – Ashton, ON 1-2-3

FXR MD Distributions, 6D, Atlas Brace, 100%, MX101, Matrix Concepts Canada, Yamaha Canada, FMF, VR Premium

65 (7-9)

#630 Mason Murdy – Norwood, ON 1-1-1

Rock Products, 2017 Limited, FXR, Atlas Brace, X Brand goggles, Orange Moto Sports, Stewart’s Equipment, JPM mechanical, TNT, Wright MX

65 (10-11) and 65 GP

#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 2-2-1 and 1-1-1

KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD

85 (7-11)

#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 1-1-2

KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD

85 (12-16)

1W Jayden Riley – Red Deer, AB 1-1-2

BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, MX4life, Fuel by Verge

Supermini

#7 Bobby Gravel – Fauquier, ON 1-1-1

Damco Fuels, OG’s, Atlas Brace, Martin Tout Terrain

Schoolboy 1

1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON 1-1-1

Schoolboy 2 and 250 Junior

#96 Crayden Dillon – Zephyr, ON 5-1-1 and 1-1-3

MotoPark, OGs, FXR, LRR, Qwick Wick

250 Open and Youth

#95 Evan Stewart – Holand Landing, ON 3-1-1 and 1-2-1

Husqvarna Canada, Shift MX, Fox Racing Canada, Roundhouse Powersports, Race Ready Customs, Titan Engines, Dunlop Tires, Motul, Acerbis, Ogio, DT1 Airfilters, D&D Moto Products, Moto Sandbox

Girls (9-16)

#2 Brandy McLarty – ON 1-1-1

OG Optics, HMX Training, Lime Nine, Gopher Dunes, MPA Acadamy, Moto Life Training, Rehab Atvantage Georgia USA, Twenty Six Suspension, Lynks Racing

Ladies

#1 Eve Brodeur – Laval, QC 1-1-1

GasGas, Callus, Cobmtn, Oakley, 6D helmets, CTi, Dubya, FMF, SKDA, DID, GET, Renegade, Forma boots, Dunlop, Prospec suspension, Dirt Care, Mypitboard, Dirt Care

250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate

#1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON

+25

#21 Liam O’Farrell – Paris, ON

Priority Mechanical, Apex Cycle, Dailed MX, Forma boots, OGS, FXR, MP1, Dirtcare, Renegade

+30C

#884 John Westerman – Courtice, ON 1-1-2

+30B

#138 Steve Shore – St Thomas, ON 1-1-2

SRS Motorsports, JAAR EX, Compound 138, Southwest

+40B and +50

#26 Dan Tricco – Collingwood, ON 1-1-1 and 1-1-1

Tric Carbon, Everything Cleaner, WCK Honda, Fox Canada, Motopark, Guts, Parkway Yamaha, D&D

+40A

#107 Ryan Gauld – ON 1-1-1

2-Stroke

#807 Drew Roberts – Alvinston, ON 1-2-1

Callus, Roberts Power Control, Country Corners, Xtreme Toys

Pro Am

#573 Chris Blackmer – Muskegon, MI 1-1-1

TLD, GasGas, SSR

Congratulations, everyone. See you in 2023.

Full results HERE.