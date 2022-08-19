2022 TransCan Champions
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at all the champions from the 2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway.
50 (4-6)
#327 Connor Etches – Cobourg, ON 1-1-1
No Limit Powersports, Master Mobile Mechanical, Spy Optic, SND Construction, Dirtbike Kidz
50 (7-8)
#19 Deagan Gibney – Mission, BC 1-2-2
Mom and Dad
50 GP
#9 Chandler Powell – Ashton, ON 1-2-3
FXR MD Distributions, 6D, Atlas Brace, 100%, MX101, Matrix Concepts Canada, Yamaha Canada, FMF, VR Premium
65 (7-9)
#630 Mason Murdy – Norwood, ON 1-1-1
Rock Products, 2017 Limited, FXR, Atlas Brace, X Brand goggles, Orange Moto Sports, Stewart’s Equipment, JPM mechanical, TNT, Wright MX
65 (10-11) and 65 GP
#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 2-2-1 and 1-1-1
KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD
85 (7-11)
#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 1-1-2
KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD
85 (12-16)
1W Jayden Riley – Red Deer, AB 1-1-2
BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, MX4life, Fuel by Verge
Supermini
#7 Bobby Gravel – Fauquier, ON 1-1-1
Damco Fuels, OG’s, Atlas Brace, Martin Tout Terrain
Schoolboy 1
1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON 1-1-1
Schoolboy 2 and 250 Junior
#96 Crayden Dillon – Zephyr, ON 5-1-1 and 1-1-3
MotoPark, OGs, FXR, LRR, Qwick Wick
250 Open and Youth
#95 Evan Stewart – Holand Landing, ON 3-1-1 and 1-2-1
Husqvarna Canada, Shift MX, Fox Racing Canada, Roundhouse Powersports, Race Ready Customs, Titan Engines, Dunlop Tires, Motul, Acerbis, Ogio, DT1 Airfilters, D&D Moto Products, Moto Sandbox
Girls (9-16)
#2 Brandy McLarty – ON 1-1-1
OG Optics, HMX Training, Lime Nine, Gopher Dunes, MPA Acadamy, Moto Life Training, Rehab Atvantage Georgia USA, Twenty Six Suspension, Lynks Racing
Ladies
#1 Eve Brodeur – Laval, QC 1-1-1
GasGas, Callus, Cobmtn, Oakley, 6D helmets, CTi, Dubya, FMF, SKDA, DID, GET, Renegade, Forma boots, Dunlop, Prospec suspension, Dirt Care, Mypitboard, Dirt Care
250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate
#1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON
+25
#21 Liam O’Farrell – Paris, ON
Priority Mechanical, Apex Cycle, Dailed MX, Forma boots, OGS, FXR, MP1, Dirtcare, Renegade
+30C
#884 John Westerman – Courtice, ON 1-1-2
+30B
#138 Steve Shore – St Thomas, ON 1-1-2
SRS Motorsports, JAAR EX, Compound 138, Southwest
+40B and +50
#26 Dan Tricco – Collingwood, ON 1-1-1 and 1-1-1
Tric Carbon, Everything Cleaner, WCK Honda, Fox Canada, Motopark, Guts, Parkway Yamaha, D&D
+40A
#107 Ryan Gauld – ON 1-1-1
2-Stroke
#807 Drew Roberts – Alvinston, ON 1-2-1
Callus, Roberts Power Control, Country Corners, Xtreme Toys
Pro Am
#573 Chris Blackmer – Muskegon, MI 1-1-1
TLD, GasGas, SSR
Congratulations, everyone. See you in 2023.
Full results HERE.
