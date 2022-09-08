2022 Vet Fest at Zhoda MX in Manitoba | Photo Report
Captions by Trevor Unger
Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada sent over a few photos from the 2nd Annual Central Canadian Vet and Vintage MX Championship at Zhoda International Raceway in Zhoda, Manitoba. Lawrence Hamm organized the event with ZIR Zhoda providing the track and prep. There were about 157 entries. Let’s have a look at some racing and a few awesome vintage bikes.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.