2022 Vet Fest at Zhoda MX in Manitoba | Photo Report

Captions by Trevor Unger

Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada sent over a few photos from the 2nd Annual Central Canadian Vet and Vintage MX Championship at Zhoda International Raceway in Zhoda, Manitoba. Lawrence Hamm organized the event with ZIR Zhoda providing the track and prep. There were about 157 entries. Let’s have a look at some racing and a few awesome vintage bikes.

Lots of deep sand at DJ Burmey’s track in Zhoda, MB.

Ted Horbaty.

Skippy Mobbs 40C class champion.

Kim Houde 1979 national 125 champion.

Don Hoffman.

Ian Blair with his KX500.

Sandra Weis Houde photo