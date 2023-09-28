2023 BFD Moto Alberta Fall Super Series Report

Photos and Words by Noel Flatters from Superfine Media

The 2023 BFD Moto Fall Super Series wrapped up yesterday at the Wild Rose Motocross Association track in Calgary, AB. With five rounds over three weekends and making use of all three tracks at Wild Rose, the series was highlighted by great racing and it reinforced that the young talent in Alberta MX is continuing to progress.

RIP Jason Slingerland.

Tragically, the series was marred by the first-round accident that resulted, days later, in the death of #712 Jason Slingerland. Jason was a talented young motocross and enduro rider here in Alberta. The outpouring of support from the Alberta, Canadian, and international moto community was incredible, and greatly appreciated by the Slingerland family. He will be missed.

GP PRO/AM

The GP Pro/Am series was, ultimately, a three-way battle between #29 Tee Perrott, #711 Nick Collins, and #10 Keylan Meston, with Perrott taking the overall despite a dramatic final moto of the series.

#29 Tee Perrott

Perrott came into Round five with a comfortable lead over Meston and Collins, who both missed rounds of the series. A stall in moto 1 resulted in Perrott taking a P5 following a stall after he had taken the holeshot. Meston took over the moto from there, taking P1, with Collins in P2 and #50 Wyatt Hasil in P3.

Tee took the series in the class by 5 points over Meston.

In Moto 2, Perrott nailed the holeshot again before an aggressive battle between himself, Meston and Collins took shape. Meston eventually grabbed a narrow lead, until in the final 200 metres Perrot, in 2nd place, threw his chain as he exited the Shaw Valley and ended up with a P6. This proved to be just enough to take the Series overall by 5 points over Meston and 31 points over Collins.

14 year-old #121 Danny Robertson took 4th overall after just moving up to Intermediate for the Walton Raceway round of the Triple Crown after racing Junior at the GNC week. Nathan Knox rounded out the top five Series overall.

SERIES NOTES

Tee Perrott is still recovering from the arm injury he sustained while training down south last winter. He said that it’s improved a lot, even since Walton, but that he’s still not quite up to full strength yet.

#10 Keylan Meston.

After missing Round 1, Meston went 1-1/P1 for the remaining 4 rounds of the series. He was showing some great pace out there.

Wyatt Hasil was riding well on his 250 in the Pro/Am class against the 450’s running up front. A crash in Round 1 led to him missing rounds 2 and 3, but he came back strong to go 5-5/P5 in Round 4 and 3-3/P3 in Round 5 to finish 9th overall.

#84 Trystan Hart

#84 Trystan Hart took the opportunity to get some MX racing in following Red Bull Outliers, and put in some solid motos here in Calgary, picking up speed through Rounds 1, 2, and 3. Trystan ended up missing the final 2 rounds for suspension testing down in southern California, but still finished 7th overall after going P3-DNS/4-4/P4, and 3-3/P3 to end up 7th overall. It was fun to see him flying the KTM Factory Racing/Red Bull colours in the series.

LADIES

#25 Danika White and #351 Josi Ball

The Ladies A series ended up with an incredibly close finish in the Overall, with #25 Danika White taking a 1-point win over #351 Josi Ball. #250 Jorrdyn Brennan edged out #14 Alivia Werezak by 4 points for 3rd overall, with Jessica Froese taking 5th in the series.

#71 Jessica Froese

SERIES NOTES

White missed the first round of the series to finish up her recovery from a shoulder injury she picked up in the start of the first moto at the Calgary round of the Canadian Triple Crown Series. After coming back for Round 2, she swept the rest of the series going 1-1/P1 in each of her motos.

Ball seemed to get faster each moto and round, and she impressed a lot of people out there. She made huge performance gains from the Spring Super Series where she finished 8th overall.

#267 Jorrdyn Brennan

#14 Alivia Werezak

It was a lot of fun watching Brennan and Werezak battling through the series. They raced each other hard out there every round.

It was, obviously, so sad that Destiny Slingerland was unable to continue with the series after her brother Jason’s passing. Destiny looked dominant in Round 1 (1-1/P1), and showed incredible mental toughness in her motos that round when the severity of Jason’s injuries were not yet known. Destiny is a very talented young racer, and we all look forward to seeing her racing when she’s ready to come back.

250 JUNIOR

#15 Dexter Seitz

#202 Connor Wells

The story of the 250 Junior class across the series was the performance of #15 Dexter Seitz taking the overall on his Supermini, going 3-2/P3 in round 1, 1-1/P1 in Rounds 2 through 4, and 2-3/P2 in Round 5. This was, to my mind, a little bit more impressive given that the tracks for the series were not deeply ripped/rutted, which would seem to give the power of the 250’s an edge over the Supermini. #202 Connor Wells rode consistently strong in all rounds to earn 2nd place overall, ahead of #109 Ryder Lesperance in 3rd, #426 Samuel Clement in 4th, and #426 Tyson Lee in 5th.

#94 Tyson Lee

SERIES NOTES

Rowen Bowker came down to Calgary for Rounds 4 and 5 of the series. He went 2-4/P2 in Saturday’s 4th round, and then 1-1/P1 on Sunday in the series final. I would have loved to have seen him down for the whole series, but I’m looking forward to seeing him next season.

#109 Ryder Lesperance

Lesperance made big gains from the Spring Super Series, going from 13th overall in the Spring to 3rd in the Fall.

#75 Mars Millar was unable to participate in the series, after crashing and suffering a broken leg the day before Round 1 at the AMSA series finale at Wild Rose. He was able to show up to watch a couple of later rounds and looked to be in good spirits, even with a full leg cast on. He’ll be back at it soon enough.

GP JUNIOR

#426 Samual Clement

The GP Junior was an exciting class to watch throughout the series. Samuel Clement took the overall by 17 points over Connor Wells. Ryder Lesperance came home in P3 overall, followed by Tyson Marr and Tyson Lee in P4 and P5. Hopefully, we’ll see a few of these riders with yellow plates before too long.

SUPERMINI 16 & UNDER

#15 Dexter Seitz

#518 Parker Hatt

#82 Tavis Alexander

#306 Liam Bergeron

The Supermini class was dominated by Dexter Seitz, who went 1-1/P1 in all five rounds to sweep the table. #518 Parker Hatt was a strong 2nd overall, followed by #82 Tavis Alexander, Rylan Sawyer, and #308 Liam Bergeron to round out 3rd/4th/5th respectively.

SERIES NOTES

#117 Jacob DeHaan

#117 Jacob DeHaan rode very well through the series to finish 7th overall despite missing Rounds 2 & 3 to hit the Future West Moto races in Revelstoke, BC.

Hayden Dupuis made it out to Round 5 after taking a 3rd place at the GNCC Mountaineer round in West Virginia the previous weekend. Hayden went 2-2/P2 and was racing Dexter hard out there. The lap times are a little bit messed up online, but he was right there with Dexter for a lot of laps, as I recall. A side note about Hayden: he’s currently 2nd overall in the GNCC series, 8 points out of 1st with 2 rounds left to go. Let’s get behind him for those last 2!

85 CC

In the Expert class, Dexter Seitz had an almost perfect series to take the overall, with Parker Hatt playing the spoiler in moto 2 of the final round. Parker finished P2 overall, ahead of Braxton Becker, Jacob DeHaan, and Cade McBride.

Intermediate

In the Intermediate class, Rylan Sawyer took the overall with 221 out of a possible 250 points, followed by Tavis Alexander, Cade Houk, Liam Bergeron, and Madden Bell. I enjoyed watching Trey Schmucki put in a solid day in Round 4, his only round in the series.

Junior

The Junior class was led by Levi Jubb, with 244 out of a possible 250 points. Cali Austad, Hudson Jubb, Malea Cayer, and Lincoln Kos rounded out the top 5.